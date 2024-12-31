‘Baby Boy’ hitmaker DJ Tsitso’s passing sends shock waves

Rametsi Daniel Tladi, popularly known as DJ Tsitso, has died days after being shot numerous times in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

DJ Tsitso, a well-known music producer and DJ, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

A statement released by his management team said that the 37-year-old DJ was a talented entertainer.

“Beyond his musical talent, DJ Tsitso was a cherished son, father, husband, friend, mentor, and role model to many,” said his team in a statement.

“His passion, humility, and dedication to his craft were evident in every beat he produced and every performance he delivered.

“His legacy will live on in the hearts of those touched through his art.”

Irreplaceable loss

DJ Tsitso’s management team went on to call the Baby Boy hitmaker’s passing an irreplaceable loss.

“His untimely death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans and the entire music industry.

“He was a beacon of creativity, uniting people on the dance floor and showcasing the transformative power of music.”

Information regarding memorial services will be made public once the details have been finalised, according to the management team.

“We kindly request privacy and respect for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” reads the statement.

“We thank DJ Tsitso for the unforgettable moments and timeless music he gifted to the world. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Still no arrest for DJ Mashata’s murder

DJ Tsitso’s passing occurs while the Pretoria music community is still coping with the loss of comedian and DJ Peter “Mashata” Mabuse.

After playing his final set in Shanghai in April, Mabuse was shot and killed in a hail of bullets.

Mashata, also referred to as “Msindo”, was driving close to the Shanghai TUT campus when his car was sprayed with bullets.

No one has been arrested for DJ Mashata’s murder.

Sunday World’s attempts to get a comment from the police about DJ Tsitso’s murder were unsuccessful.

The story will be updated with a comment from the police.

