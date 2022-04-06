Be warned of scammers posing as Jessica Nkosi

The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi’s management has raised the alarm about scammers who pose as Nkosi on social media.

“Miss Nkosi is neither involved in nor advertising Bitcoin or any form of cryptocurrency,” reads the statement from her management, advising all the people who have fallen prey to the scam to report to cyber-crime authorities.

See statement below:

