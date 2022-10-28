Beauty queen dumps husband

Popular Mrs South Africa 2021 finalist Zikhona Ngxata and her husband Luvuyo Ngxata are headed for a messy separation.

The two lovebirds, who walked down the aisle in East London, Eastern Cape in 2010, drifted apart earlier this year and are heading for divorce, sources close to the estranged couple say.

Sunday World understands that Zikhona’s husband has since vacated their marital home in Joburg and moved to Eastern Cape, while the catwalk queen lives in Fourways, north of Joburg.

News of the disintegration of their union, which has been covered in a veil of secrecy, was revealed by the couple’s associate, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals.

The associate alleged that they became aware of the manifestation of cracks in Zikhona and Luvuyo’s marriage when they started attending counselling session to rekindle their love.

“But the counselling sessions failed to save their marriage because they have outgrown each other. They also lead different lifestyles and have different interests, but most importantly, she no longer loves him,” said the associate.

The associate also said Zikhona, who was crowned second princess in the beauty pageant, was advised to attend mediation with the hope that it will save their marriage, but she refused and said it would not help because several family meetings and counselling sessions they attended did not yield any fruits.

“It’s so heart breaking, all along we have been crossing our fingers that they will eventually find each other and get back together for the sake of their three children but our hopes were dashed when she told us that she wants out and nothing to do with him,” said the associate.

The associate further alleged that after Luvuyo realised that Zikhona was no longer interested him, he moved out of their home in June this year and went to live in their house in East London.

Zikhona could neither confirm nor deny that she has dumped her husband.

“You are doing a story? Who gave you my number? Why does this have to be in the paper?. No my brother I’m not interested,” she said before cutting us off.

