Big Nuz member Mampintsha to be buried on Friday

The memorial service and funeral details of the late Big Nuz member Mandlenkosi ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo have been shared by the family.

Mampintsha died on Christmas eve after he suffered from a second stroke while he was admitted at a Durdoc Hospital in Durban.

Mampintsha’s father inlaw Mbongeni Simelane told the media that the memorial service will take place on Thursday at Bishop Dube’s church (Ethekwini Community Church). The funeral will then take place on Friday and the venue is still yet to be confirmed.

