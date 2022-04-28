Birthday girl Boity spoils herself with brand-new house

Media personality and businesswoman Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo has gifted herself with a brand-new house in celebration of her birthday.

Boity, who turns 32 today, shared on social media that the house was a gift from her ancestors, noting that she is proud of her achievements.

“I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life, and even though I haven’t gotten it all right, the progress has been astounding,” she wrote.

It is not the first time that the media personality has bought a house. She became a homeowner when she was 26 years old.

Lady Du also shared on social media this week how amapiano contributed to her riches. Earlier this year, she shared that she had purchased a new house.

At the time, she said everything she owns had been bought using her savings, noting that she works smart and has not touched money from her royalties.

The amapiano sensation also owns a fleet of six cars, all paid off.

🙏❤️ piano bought me a house and 6 cars!!!! I owe nothing on my cars 🙏🙏🙏 learn not to do things for social media save as much as you can to better your own life!!! The pressure will leave you with nothing. I have not even touched my royalties 🙏😉 work smart not hard pic.twitter.com/d3REUtlux5 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) April 27, 2022

