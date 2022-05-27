E-edition
Black Coffee is a big fan of Musa Keys

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Musa keys Instagram

DJ and record producer Black Coffee has given amapiano superstar Musa keys the thumbs up for a job well done in amapiano circles.

Musa Keys, a renowned South African amapiano star, started producing music at only 14 years old.

One of his popular songs is Vula Mlomo, which he released in 2021. He has also released his EP titled Tayo.

Musa will be going on an international tour to the UK this weekend. On Friday he released a single with Konke titled Kancane.

Black Coffee took to social media to compliment the musician – giving him five stars.

Musa replied to Black Coffee and said the compliment meant a lot to him especially because it comes from a very successful musician.

This is how social media users have reacted to Musa Keys music.

