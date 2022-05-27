Black Coffee is a big fan of Musa Keys

DJ and record producer Black Coffee has given amapiano superstar Musa keys the thumbs up for a job well done in amapiano circles.

Musa Keys, a renowned South African amapiano star, started producing music at only 14 years old.

One of his popular songs is Vula Mlomo, which he released in 2021. He has also released his EP titled Tayo.

Musa will be going on an international tour to the UK this weekend. On Friday he released a single with Konke titled Kancane.

Black Coffee took to social media to compliment the musician – giving him five stars.

Musa Keys a top-tier Superstar ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 26, 2022

Musa replied to Black Coffee and said the compliment meant a lot to him especially because it comes from a very successful musician.

Coming from you, this means the world to me Grootman. Thank you Bhut’ Nathi🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/UqQxAu47jU — TAYO🦅 (@MusaKeyss) May 26, 2022

This is how social media users have reacted to Musa Keys music.

Musa Keys is such a superstar. He gives us good music, he dresses well and his music is pretty hot! On stage everything comes together and it’s an explosion. 🔥🔥🔥 — Ms Party (@Olwee) May 26, 2022

With all the Amapiano artists I think Musa Keys is by far the most successful one in all angles! No scandals just bangers and epic live performances. — Futhie Banda (@ufuthie_) May 26, 2022

I like how Musa Keys always trend for good and positive things. What a treasure we have in him 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) May 26, 2022

If Musa Keys is a crowd puller and people know him this side ,@AllWhitePartyLS please bring him Ka December ❤️😭 https://t.co/fTDgvXlXg8 — Icherry Ka CKay ☺️ (@DeltaStateBride) May 26, 2022

has Musa Keys tapped into the fashion industry yet 🧵? he would secure the chankus💰 https://t.co/1BjYu0NuOW — AfricanGem💎 (@HeyItzAhllen) May 26, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author