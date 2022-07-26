Blue Mbombo gushes over fashion and style content creator nomination

Model and content creator, Blue Mbombo, has been nominated in the DStv content creator awards, in the category of fashion and style.

Mbombo, who was Big Brother Mzansi contestant, said she was very excited about the nomination because this means her work as a content creator is appreciated and recognized.

“It is very exciting because I feel like as content creators we are not taken seriously, it is a very weird space to be in. So for me, this shows our work is recognized and respected.

“When I got the opportunity to be in the Big Brother House the ultimate goal was not to win but to introduce myself in the industry, build my brand and take it from there. I’ve been very consistent all the way through to become the person I am today,” she said.

Mbombo always strives to look on point on her social media pages . She believes it is in her DNA and looking well polished comes effortlessly.

A new mom, she said her aunt had always inspired her fashion sense.

“My late aunt was a fashionista and my sister and cousins grew up looking up to her. She used to be a designer at the time and she was a very stylish person.”

One of her biggest challenges in the industry was transitioning from the traditional modeling industry to what she is currently doing now. The challenge has been her trying to navigate her way by herself.

“I had a baby two months ago and being a mom is the best thing that has happened to me. Gym and my good genes have helped me to snap back into my body.”

Mbombo said being a new mom was surreal for her but she has a strong support system.

“It is very tricky because I have separation anxiety all the time, I am always on my nanny cam and calling. I am very blessed because my cousin, twin sister mother, and partner have all been supportive.”

