E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Bonnie Mbuli cast in British series remake ‘The Driver’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Bonnie Mbuli Instagram

South African actress and media personality Bonnie Mbuli has bagged a role in The Driver, a remake of the British drama series.

Mbuli will play the role of Shamiso Tongai, wary of strangers and protective of her family’s operation. The American series comes from the creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera, and showrunner Theo Travers.

Mbuli, who has been cast as a regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Paula Malcomson, is no stranger to international acting space.

She previously starred opposite Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh as policewoman Grace Mthembu in the British series Wallander. In 2020, Mbuli starred as Jasmine Hadley in the British series Noughts + Crosses.

Also Read: Actress Bonnie Mbuli launches BON AMI jewellery collection

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.