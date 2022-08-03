Bonnie Mbuli cast in British series remake ‘The Driver’

South African actress and media personality Bonnie Mbuli has bagged a role in The Driver, a remake of the British drama series.

Mbuli will play the role of Shamiso Tongai, wary of strangers and protective of her family’s operation. The American series comes from the creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera, and showrunner Theo Travers.

Mbuli, who has been cast as a regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Paula Malcomson, is no stranger to international acting space.

She previously starred opposite Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh as policewoman Grace Mthembu in the British series Wallander. In 2020, Mbuli starred as Jasmine Hadley in the British series Noughts + Crosses.

