Bulo to drop his debut EP ‘ToliBoy’ later in November

Like many who have risen to stardom, Njabulo “Bulo” Masemola’s journey started with a computer, some friends, and an ear for good music.

Bulo, who originates from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, is a multi-talented composer and producer.

Bulo shared that understanding music is an art but composing it is even better, saying it takes a great artist to always find his way back to music.

“After settling in Soshanguve, I was introduced to composing music by a friend who introduced me to an App called FL Studio. This taught me the basics of composing music, so when I went to varsity, I had an idea of how the App works,” said Masemola.

He took a gap year from his studies due to finances in 2010, but he completed his civil engineering studies eventually while keeping his music interest alive.

“During the pandemic, I used my time sparingly and started creating music, this was when I was introduced to The Creation Room. They assisted me in recreating and infusing an authentic amapiano and African sound.”

Bulo dropped three singles earlier this year and will be dropping his debut EP ToliBoy at the end of November. He also looks forward to working with Ami Faku, Lady Zamar and Msaki.

