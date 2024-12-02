Caiiro on why it took him long to record hit single with Ami Faku

International producer and DJ Patrick Dumisani Mahlangu, popularly known as Caiiro, could be one of the contenders for song of the year with his hit single Ndisize featuring Ami Faku.

The Afro-house sensation from Mpumalanga was presented with gold and platinum plaques in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

His single Ndisize is currently holding the number one spot on the Metro FM charts for the fifth consecutive week

Speaking to Sunday World, Caiiro claimed that his brother, who introduced him to house music, inspired him to pursue music.

“I used to love music generally, but house music specifically. My older brother introduced me to house music because he wanted to be a DJ at some point,” he said.

“He got the equipment, but just along the way he just discovered that it was not his thing and left me with the equipment.”

At a later stage, his neighbour was also an influence on his music career because he had production software, and that was where he started teaching himself to produce.

“The making music part, I did not know I could do it. It seemed like, back in the day, to make music, you needed a big studio with equipment and everything.

“I did not know you could make a song using software, so that really changed my mind, and I became interested in that, and I dropped playing soccer.”

With regards to his collaboration with Ami Faku, he said they had been talking before about working together, but because of his gigs abroad, it was difficult for them to find time.

I create spiritual music

“I took time this year in March. I was just making music that whole month, so finally we got time where we were both free.

“I played a couple of beats, and she was like: ‘You know that one. See that one that you played for me. I feel like I connect with it more.

“She recorded, but she felt like it was incomplete. I felt like it was complete because I am a very simplistic person.

“I do not like to cook or complicate things. If you listen to all my music, it is always simple music. We both did not see it coming.”

He shared that when he started seeing the song blow up on social media, he felt like people were connecting to the song spiritually.

“I feel like a lot of people, from the youth to the working middle class or whatever, are going through stuff and they need healing.

“Music is the way, and that is why I create spiritual music to take you on a journey.”

This festive season, Caiiro said he has a few international gigs but will be in South Africa for most of the holidays.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content