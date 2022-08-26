Supersport presenter Carol Tshabalala is officially off the market.

Six months after her mysterious fiance’ asked her for hand her in marriage, Tshabalala took to social media to share pictures of what seemed lobola negotiations.

Tshabalala shared the snaps of her bridesmaids, her elders during the negotiations, and her beautiful traditional wedding cake.

The sports presenter has managed to keep the identity of her husband a secret, but according to the caption on one of the pictures she shared, he might be a Zulu man.

Tshabalala is no stranger to nuptials.

At the age of 19, she married Solomon Manana with whom she had two sons, Joel and Solomon. Joel was born in 2002 and Solomon in 2007. The pair divorced in 2006, a few months before Solomon’s birth.

