Celebrities who ‘showed the honey’ at the Hollywood Durban July

This past weekend had to be one of the biggest of all in Durban as the Hollywoodbets Durban July made its comeback after a two-year hiatus due to covid-19.
Local celebrities, influencers, and the who’s who of fashion and lifestyle headed to Durban for the annual extravaganza.
The event proved to be a huge success as it returned bigger and better than before at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.
This year, the theme was ‘Show Me The Honey’ which included a play on dripping gold, metallics, bling, and whatever honey means for each individual.
The Durban July encourages those attending to push the boundaries of fashion, for them to reign freely and bring their most fantastical vision and outfit to life.
Celebrities and influencers went all out as they dressed up to the nines as if there was a prize for the best dressed when the event was mainly about horses.
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.