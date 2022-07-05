Celebrities who ‘showed the honey’ at the Hollywood Durban July

This past weekend had to be one of the biggest of all in Durban as the Hollywoodbets Durban July made its comeback after a two-year hiatus due to covid-19.

Local celebrities, influencers, and the who’s who of fashion and lifestyle headed to Durban for the annual extravaganza.

The event proved to be a huge success as it returned bigger and better than before at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

This year, the theme was ‘Show Me The Honey’ which included a play on dripping gold, metallics, bling, and whatever honey means for each individual.

