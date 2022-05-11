Celebrity wives gush over their husbands on social media

Love is in the air as celebrity wives are celebrating their husbands on social media. Mumtaaz Taz Emeran-Thomas, who tied the knot to actor Yonda Thomas recently, took to social media to appreciate her husband.

The couple was engaged when Yonda popped the big question in December 2021 after having dated for six years. They got married in April.

Taz shared that Yonda organised their wedding with the help of her mother-in-law and made sure that she had the wedding of her dreams.

“He gifted me with the wedding of my dreams and all I needed to do was show up,” she wrote.

Actress Dineo Moeketsi-Langa also celebrated her husband Solo Langa as they celebrate their third anniversary. Dineo and Solo tied the knot in a private ceremony and later gave fans an inside look into their special day in a three-part wedding special KwaKuhle Kwethu.

The Langas’ white wedding was held at the beautiful Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town. A year later, the couple launched a YouTube channel, and premiered the channel, with special footage from their big day.

Dineo took to Instagram and shared a cute photo of herself and her husband to mark their special day. “Three years of being married to the LOML @solontsizwa today. Ithani hooray?” she wrote.

