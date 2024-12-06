Charmaine Mtinta on her exit from ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

Veteran actress Charmiane Mtinta has cleared the air regarding her exit on e.tv’s weekday drama Smoke and Mirrors. This comes after reports that she was allegedly fired from the show.

Smoke and Mirrors took over the 9pm slot in 2023, replacing Imbewu.

Deeply concerned, sets record straight

Taking to social media in a statement, Mtinta said she was deeply concerned about the false and damaging allegations that were being circulated regarding her departure from the show.

“These claims are untrue and risk tarnishing my reputation and career. And I feel it is necessary to address them directly,” she wrote.

“To clarify my departure, I followed a series of professional discussions between myself and the production team regarding the terms of my role. While we did not reach an agreement, the discussions were conducted with mutual respect. I remain committed to my craft and look forward to continuing to bring meaningful and impactful performances to audiences.”

Mtinta further thanked her colleagues, supporters and the broader entertainment industry.

In December 2023, award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva departed from the show and was replaced by Hlomla Dandala.

Another actor was allegedly fired from series

According to reports, Xaluva, who played the role of Caeser, was fired from the prime-time drama series. This was not the first time the actor has reportedly been fired from a TV show.

Final Chapter Productions, which produces the series, confirmed to Sunday World on Thursday that the production house has parted ways with the acclaimed thespian.

“At the onset of the new season of Smoke & Mirrors, the producers of Final Chapter

Productions came to a resolution to amicably part ways with Zolisa Xaluva,” the company said in a statement at the time.

Also Read: Ayanda Bandla on playing the leading lady on Smoke and Mirror

Zolisa Xaluva returns to screen as cut throat businessman

Smoke & Mirrors producers confirm Zolisa Xaluva’s departure

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content