Cheating allegations unfounded, tarnish my image – Matthew Booth

Football legend Matthew Booth has broken his silence and addressed his wife’s allegations that he is cheating on her with a Johannesburg businesswoman.

This after Sonia Booth went on a rant on Monday about the SuperSport TV analyst’s alleged promiscuous behaviour.

Sonia posted that her husband has been cheating on her with his business partner, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller. To back up her allegations, Sonia produced receipts in the form pictures as “proof” that her husband cheated on her.

“Tupperware” trended on social media this week due to the former model stating that Matthew allegedly baked a Cheesecake for Mthombeni-Möller and handed it to Mthombeni-Möller in one of Sonia’s containers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Bafana Bafana defender said the allegations are unfounded, adding that the intention is to tarnish his image.

He expressed concern for the couple’s young children who he said are currently writing exams, and stated that he is leaving the matter in the hands of the law.

“It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife, Sonia Booth, resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish my name [and] without discussing them with me, or considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams, and to the Mthombeni-Möller family,” said Matthew.

“The matter has been handed over to my attorneys, who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.”

He explained further: “I would like to appeal to Mrs Mthombeni-Möller, the corporates and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that’s being done, and that which lies ahead.”

Meanwhile, Sonia said her husband’s nonchalant behaviour in public leads her to believe that he is planning a “constructive divorce”.

“This nonchalant and flippant public displays by your legend and his groupie make me conclude that his strategy is constructive divorce, such a coward. If he wants a divorce, he must file for it, I was Sonia before Booth,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth)

