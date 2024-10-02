Chef Letlape murder case back at Randburg magistrate’s court

The case of the murder of celebrity pastry chef Thembekile Letlape is back at the Randburg magistrate’s court, after it was transferred to the Joburg High court in August.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in August said the case was transferred to the high court for official reasons. It said murder cases are referred to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions as the charge deals with femicide. A femicide charge carries the penalty of life sentence.

The case is back at the Randburg magistrate’s court for bail hearing only. Afterwards the case will still carry on at the Joburg High Court.

The man accused in the matter Sibusiso Zitha, who has been behind bars since June, made a brief appearance on Wednesday. Letlape was found deceased at Zitha’s house in Fourways, Johannesburg, on May 30.

Newly appointed attorney

He faces seven charges. These include murder, two counts of malicious damage to property and two counts of domestic violence. Also one count of perjury for lying to the court about pending cases, and failure to appear in court.

His newly appointed attorney Nthabiseng Dubazana told Sunday World that Zitha was referred to her. She consulted with him and agreed to represent him.

“With regards to what transpired on the day that the incident took place, I have an idea but only his side of the story.

“I am currently waiting for the state docket to have a clear view on what I am dealing with. We are waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to finalise investigations. Which will dictate whether my client will plead guilty or not,” said Dubazana.

The matter was postponed to October 9. On that day, Zitha will make a bail application, while the state finalises outstanding investigations. Initially, Zitha did not appear for bail because he had abandoned bail, which is outside the scope of the prosecution.

