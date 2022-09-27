Chris Q Radebe hints on season two of hit drama series ‘Isifiso’

Actor and writer Chris Q Radebe has asked his fans if they are ready for the second season of Mzansi Magic drama series Isifiso.

Isifiso aired its last episode of season one on Monday night, leaving viewers asking for more and remarking at the way the series ended.

A couple of days before the finale Radebe, who is the writer of the drama series, shared that he and his team have already cast and chosen who will play the lead role, saying all that is left is to call the chosen person.

Former Uzalo actress Nelisa Mchunu, who played the lead role of Bazothini, sent through a self-recorded tape and he shared it with the team on WhatsApp.

“Nelisa is one of only two actors who play every single line exactly the way I intended it. It’s almost like she was sitting with me when I was writing the script,” wrote Radebe.

“It’s uncanny. And then there are those big, very expressive eyes. When I met her for the first time, on the set of Isifiso, I said: ‘You have such talented eyes’.”

Another role that needed to be filled was the supporting role played by musician Sjava. Radebe shared that he needed someone urgently after there was an issue with schedules clashing on the last-minute.

“When I finally saw him on set, he was the complete opposite of the one-word-answer guy I had spoken to the previous night. Just a joyful, super friendly guy who chats with everyone on set.”

This is what social media had to say about the finale episode of season one:

I cannot say that I feel sorry for Bazo’s mom though. She created this deeply disturbed criminal. Bazo is her fault.#Isifiso #IsifisoMzansi — Odafina Tutuola (@Phemelo) September 26, 2022

This mama can act, she can deliver, she's good, the name Duduzile Ngcobo, also a late bloomer in the arts but hayi she's delivers like she started this acting thing years ago 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @Mzansimagic #Isifiso #IsifisoMzansi pic.twitter.com/xS3NRWa7gl — The-General ✌🏾 (@SihleGeneral10) September 26, 2022

If it makes me evil 😈 let it be, I’ve been team Bazo since day one…. Congratulations sis’ #ISIFISOMzansi #Isifiso pic.twitter.com/5jn95ZdAiA — Blue Kapok (@BK_Kapok) September 26, 2022

Let's give this woman a round of applause please , she's one of our South Africa best actress 👏🔥🔥🔥❤#Isifiso #PodcastAndChill #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/aLNQnICnvF — Its_princessKokie❤ (@IPrincesskokie) September 26, 2022

Bazo will do anything to be with a man that doesn't want her it's so annoying 🙄🙄 #Isifiso pic.twitter.com/CMp7ukCDfS — MaKhwalo 💞😘 (@ankqayi35) September 26, 2022

