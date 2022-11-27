‘Church leaders want my husband to divorce me’

Reality TV star Nandi Mlombi claims the central district bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA), Faith Whitby, told her husband Mawuzole Mlombi, a senior reverend of the church, to divorce her. Last week, Nandi caused a stir when she went on to her social media pages, accusing the church leaders of mistreating her husband after the church elders decided to leave him without an appointment after serving as a minister of the Bedfordview Methodist Church, in the east of Johannesburg, for more than five years.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author