Cindy Mahlangu shares snippet of her bundle of joy

Actress Cindy Mahlangu has shared a snippet of herself holding her bundle of joy inside an elevator while baby-daddy Bongani Zungu took a photo.

Also on her Instagram stories, she shared a video of her baby undergoing swimming lessons. Cindy was rumoured to have been pregnant shortly after her mysterious exit from Mzansi Magic’s The Queen last year.

She made headlines in November 2021 when she resigned from the weekday telenovela for the second time, where she was portraying the role of Siyanda.

At the time, she was reported to have joined her soccer player boyfriend Zungu abroad. The couple’s relationship first gained momentum in July 2021 when a video of them kissing went viral.

At the time, Zungu was allegedly cheating on his fiance’ Khanyi Cele with Cindy.

