Coachella Randy apologises for ‘drunk driving’ stunt

Award-winning social media personality Oratile Masedi, popularly known as Coachella Randy, has landed himself in hot water. Masedi recently uploaded a vlog where he can be seen with his friends having fun and drinking.

Social media users slammed the influencer, who is part of a trio called Birth of Stars, for promoting drinking and driving. Birth of Stars is a proudly LGBTQIA+ reality show based on the lives of three young creatives and social media content creators. They are Coachella Randy, Kamo WW, and Kagiso Mogola.

Reality show star uploaded controversial vlog

Masedi is the son of veteran television presenter Vinolia Mashego, who died in 2021. Since then, he has dominated the limelight through his social media skits, red-carpet looks, socialite status and as Birth of Stars reality show star.

Taking to social media, Masedi in a video explained his version of events and apologised to his fans and followers.

“I wanna talk about the vlog I recently uploaded. And I have seen a lot of people are offended about my actions and I take it. There is a time in the vlog where I am giving Hlomani a shot. And just so we are clear, he was not drinking at all until we got to the groove spot,” said Masedi.

Heartfelt apology to fans

“It is not an excuse, it is wrong, and I take it, and I am learning. Not that I did not know. But I would not do anything intentional to put anyone’s life in danger, regarding drinking and driving. I want to apologise to people who took offence. It will never happen again, I have learnt.”

He added that he closed his comments because he did not want to engage at the time because he is scared of getting into people’s bad books.

