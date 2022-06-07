Comedian Skhumba Hlophe always does what he loves the most

South African comedian and radio personality Skhumba Hlophe is always specific about what he does, saying if it makes him feel good emotionally, he will do it wholeheartedly.

Hlophe was commenting about The Saturday Showdown, a new TV gameshow that he co-hosts with SuperSport presenter Thato Moeng. The show consists of five teams led by Doctor Khumalo, Scelo Buthelezi, Sis Tamara, Makhadzi, and Bontle Modiselle.

He told Sunday World that he has always been into comedy, sharing that he grew up telling jokes and was the funny one in the family.

“You don’t wake up and limit your possibilities or box yourself into one thing. As an entertainer, I have opened myself to doing what I can do and what makes me happy,” he said. “We had so many games throughout the show and sometimes we had to use VAR

“I would say out of all the games, my favourite was pop it, because it was a fair and square game. All five teams were my favourites and I am not going to give away anything, people should watch the show to see how everything unfolds.”

Hlophe said the viewers can expect anything from laughter, tears, and pain, adding that they are also sure to be invested in their favourite teams.

Besides The Saturday Showdown, Hlophe is also busy on stage. He will stage a comedy show on June 25 in Witbank followed by another one in Gqeberha in July.

