Connecting with on-screen character was easy – Juliet Joseph

Thando the movie was released in cinemas in April 2022 and made its debut on M-Net Showmax screens in November.

The movie is based on a young girl who attempts to take her life because of her bad experiences at school. The young girl deals with colourism, bullying and gender-based violence that becomes very unbearable.

Thando meets an older man who introduces her to the greener side of life. However, the relationship with her blesser turns sour when Thando finds out that she is pregnant.

The role of a mother is played by Kaya FM’s award-winning traffic reporter Juliet Joseph, a woman who had grown up experiencing the same colourism and bullying because of her dark skin.

Joseph said she could relate to the character on a personal level.

In an interview with Sunday World, Joseph shared that children can be mean to other children who are different and that can make a learning experience a daunting one.

“But luckily for me, even if I was teased at school, I was popular and that was my gate to exiting my bullying phase because of my skin colour. I was an A-student, I was on the prefect board and enjoyed participating in sport,” she said.

Joseph explained further: “I was content to have been chosen to play this role. This opportunity materialised from Kagiso Modupe and Thabo Mokwele, who we call Uncle T at the Kaya FM station.

“Growing up I desired to tell stories in the art of acting. The Bakwena Production staff who I worked closely with made sure I was comfortable throughout the production of Thando the movie. Their professionalism was unmatched, I need to highlight this because we often hear about productions mistreating cast members.

“The movie’s storyline was a personal experience that I once had, because of the colour of my skin. This made it easy for me to connect with my on-screen character.

“I would encourage parents to watch this movie with their children, as it serves as an awareness around bullying. It can also serve as an opportunity for parents to engage with their children about their experiences at school.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author