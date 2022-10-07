Content creator Khanyisa Jaceni releases second EP ‘Halfway’

Popular TikTok content creator Khanyisa Jaceni released her second amapiano EP titled Halfway on Friday.

Her first amapiano hit Soft, released at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, cemented her position in the genre. The new, much-anticipated release features several prominent amapiano producers including Kabza De Small, Marcus MC, Da Musiqal Chef, and Tycoon. Other vocal collaborations feature Lady Du, Sir Trill, and Sino Msolo.

On this EP, Jaceni takes music lovers on a journey through her life experiences with sing-along lyrics.

“I can’t wait to share these stories with you guys, as you know I am a singer/songwriter, and storyteller,” said Jaceni.

“I hope you do relate or see yourself in maybe all or some of the songs. I can’t wait to share the experiences and all of the amazing artists that are featured on this EP.”

