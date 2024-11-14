Controversial entrepreneur Mel Viljoen has date with ‘Unfollowed’

Mel Viljoen, a reality television personality and businesswoman who has endured accusations and allegations pertaining to her company, Tammy Taylor Nails, will appear in season two of Unfollowed.

Viljoen gained fame on The Real Housewives of Pretoria.

She will be the first guest on the Showmax programme, which will analyse Viljoen’s responses, dissect the controversy, and examine how these difficulties have influenced her personal and professional lives.

Business magnate Tammy Taylor, who was born in the US, accused Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen of stealing her nail salon business earlier this year.

For years, the Viljoens and the businesswoman have been at odds over whether the upscale nail salon chain Tammy Taylor’s operations in South Africa are legal.

Taylor claims that her name is being used illegally by the reality TV star and her spouse. She also claims that they have faked her signature on court documents and copied her goods.

Threatened, harassed and stalked

“They are also being deceptive by using my name, my logos, and my trademarks. Also my copyrights on all their social media platforms,” she said in a video.

The video was posted on her Tik-Tok account.

Taylor added that the couple has threatened, harassed, and stalked her.

“I will not be a victim of Melany and Peet Viljoen abuse anymore. I will speak out,” she added.

Each episode of Unfollowed will focus on a different celebrity.

Radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, Brenda Fassie’s heir, musician Bongani Fassie, traditional healer and DJ Gogo Skhothani, hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro, media personality Bujy Bikwa, radio legend Linda Sibiya, and Pastor Mboro will all share their personal stories of having their reputations shattered and careers hanging in the balance.

Each episode will also include commentary from activists, journalists, and legal professionals, providing a comprehensive viewpoint.

