Crooner Kenny Lattimore back to serenade his SA fans

A running joke in Mzansi is that American singer Kenny Lattimore is a citizen since he’s been here so many times.

The R&B crooner confirms that he’s never too busy for his fans down south, even after performing here on more than ten occasions. He will be back for an Up Close and Personal performance presented by Soulful Night SA at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on

November 26.

In an interview with Sunday World, the Never Too Busy hitmaker said his very first performance in SA was in 1998 for the late president Nelson Mandela’s 80th birthday celebration.

“Since then, I have performed in South Africa about 15 more times. The people of South Africa make me feel loved and appreciated, so I am never too busy to come back,” he said.

With classics like When I Said I Do, For You [wedding anthems for many a South African], Climb The Mountain to All My Tomorrows, Lattimore said these were at the top of his list of songs to perform as they remain fan favourites. But he will also serenade us with two new songs as an introduction to his current album Here To Stay, featuring the hit song Never Knew.

Having been a big name in the 90s and 2000s, Lattimore reckons he has staying power because he makes music for himself, and he loves it.

“Lots of artists stop making music because they get frustrated about the songs not being marketed as they might have been in the past, but I make music for me. I still love it. That’s why my new project is called Here To Stay,” he said.

He said he was learning from the younger artists about what the new adults want to hear.

“My dedication to that has given me new younger fans, which translates to a longer career. I am going to continue promoting Here To Stay next year, but I will be recording new music to continue the expansion of my musical catalogue,” said Lattimore.

Previously married to songstress Chante Moore, Lattimore confirmed he has found love again with his current wife Faith Jenkins, who is expecting his baby. And becoming a dad at the age of 52 excites him. The couple recently had a gender reveal and Lattimore is over the moon it’s a girl this time, hoping that he will do justice in raising her to become a loving person.

“I have always loved being a father and have a wonderful son. But having a child is the easy part. Raising a great human being is where the real work is. So, it is most important to raise a child with the right person. I have a fantastic partner in my wife Faith, which makes the experience much more special. And we are having a little girl, so that will be a new experience for me and Faith.”

He hopes to also see more of SA’s beauty. “One of my favourite things to do is a safari. Not only to see the animals but also the natural beauty of the country. I hope to have time to at least visit a reserve,” he said.

