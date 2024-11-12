Da L.E.S recovering, taking things slow after severe stroke

After suffering a severe stroke in July, Da L.E.S., whose real name is Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, is recuperating well.

Da L.E.S. was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke at home on his 39th birthday in July.

On that Friday, he posted a last-minute cancellation on Instagram for a celebration event that was planned for the evening.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Da Les will unfortunately not be in attendance at his birthday celebration this evening. Thanks for understanding,” read the post at the time.

In a statement, his family said he was stable at the time and promised to keep fans informed of any changes.

According to reports, the rappers’ friends banded together to raise money during his hospital stay in order to help his mother, Priscilla Mampe, and the family with his medical expenses.

Support from friends

“Hi friends, as support to Leslie’s family while Les is in hospital, we are encouraging friends to assist in kind to Leslie’s mother’s account below,” read a message sent to De Les’ close friends at the time.

“Whilst he is in a stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family calls on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period.”

In a statement released on Monday, Da L.E.S. broke his silence since being admitted to the hospital in July.

He has stated that his survival is a miracle and conveyed his sincere gratitude for it.

“Da L.E.S is currently in recovery after suffering a severe stroke. He is receiving rehabilitation and is taking things slow with the support of his loving family. I owe it all to God,” reads the statement.

