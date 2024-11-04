De Mthuda snubbed from his own song performance at Samas

The South African Music Awards (Samas) organisers have come under fire from the management of well-known DJ and producer Mthuthuzeli Gift Khoza, better known by his stage name De Mthuda.

De Mthuda was supposed to perform at the pre-party for the event, but a serious production error prevented the well-known performer from performing.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and Sjula D Productions invited De Mthuda, who is well-known for his hit songs and collaborations, to perform at the event.

He consented to play his most recent release, which included Kabza De Small, Young Stunna, McKenzie, MKeyz, and Mthunzi, among other well-known artists.

This eagerly awaited song would have made its public debut at the Samas.

Left waiting for over an hour

“Despite arriving on time and ready to perform, De Mthuda was left waiting for over an hour,” said his management.

“He was eventually asked by production to wait in the car; [who said] they would fetch him when it was time [for him to perform].

“This was because no artist waiting area had been provided. Shockingly, the producers proceeded to film the performance with only the featured artists, completely omitting De Mthuda.”

His management has expressed their deep disappointment at this oversight. Thabiso Khati, the manager of De Mthuda, asked how they presented a show without the star performing.

“While the production company has apologised for the error, they have refused to re-record the performance to include the artist.

“This incident raises serious concerns about the organisation and professionalism of the Samas production.

“De Mthuda and his team are exploring all available options to address this unacceptable situation.”

RiSA apologises

RiSA said it was aware of the public statement that De Mthuda’s management made about his performance at the Samas, which were held on Saturday evening at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

“This incident was regrettable and unfortunate. Artists are the primary custodians of the South African Music Awards, and we must accord them the requisite respect,” RiSA said in a statement.

“The CEO of RiSA, Nhlanhla Sibisi, extends his apology on behalf of RiSA and the Sama

organising team to De Mthuda and his team.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content