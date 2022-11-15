Details of Pearl Shongwe’s memorial and funeral service

The late Metro FM newsreader Pearl Shongwe’s funeral service will be held in Diepkloof Zone 5 on Saturday, announced family spokesperson Khehla Tshabalala on Tuesday.

Shongwe was found dead last week by neighbours who alerted the police. She was 35.

A memorial service will be also held at the SABC head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“The memorial service is hosted by Metro FM and what will be taking place is her colleagues, friends, and relatives will be there to talk about Pearl and look back at her life. It starts at 12pm in SABC M1 auditorium and it will finish round about 3 pm at the latest,” reads the family statement.

“The family will hold an intimate service at the family home in Diepkloof Zone 5 at 06:30. The cortege will leave for the church service at the Welfare Centre at 07:30,” he said.

The Metro FM newsreader also presented sport on SABC’s 404 news channel and Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.

