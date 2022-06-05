DJ Christos and Tebogo split up

Revered house music guru DJ Christos and his wife Tebogo have separated acrimoniously after accusations and counter-accusations of infidelity.

Christos and Tebogo, who got married in the community of property on January 21, 2004, called it quits after failing to rescue their faltering marriage last month and the two are heading for splitsville.

News of the disintegration of their union, which was shrouded in a veil of secrecy, was revealed by the couple’s associates, who do not want to the be named.

One associate said Tebogo and Christos’s marriage started showing cracks in 2017 when she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with another woman.

She said after their dispute Christos vacated their matrimonial home in Midrand and is now living elsewhere in Joburg.

“She also said Christos always behaved in a moody, quarrelsome, threatening, and insulting manner towards her,” said the associate.

Tebogo also complained that Christos had been financially manipulative and had abdicated his financial responsibilities towards his children.

Christos, said another associate, accused Tebogo of engaging in an extra-marital affair. He also accused her of being verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards him.

Christos confirmed that he and his wife have separated. “ We have separated about six years ago. Your are too late,” he said.

