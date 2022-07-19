DJ Zinhle’s ‘The Unexpected’ returns for season two in August

Notombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane’s The Unexpected, a reality show focused on her everyday life, is set to return for its second season on B.E.T in August this year.

Zinhle, who is also an ambitious entrepreneur, is seen juggling motherhood, her professional life and her personal life.

In the last season, the award-winning DJ confirmed rumours of her second pregnancy. She welcomed her second child with her partner, Bongani Mahosana, better known as Murdah Bongz, in September 2021.

Jiyane, who has a seven-year-old daughter with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was six months pregnant and over the moon at the time season one aired.

This season’s trailer navigates Murdah Bongz and Zinhle finally trying to do the right thing by paying damages.

Will finding the balance between family, business, music & fame prove more difficult than @DJZinhle had imagined? 📺 Don’t miss the season 2 premiere of #DJZinhleBET coming to your screens on the 6th of August at 19:30 CAT only on @DStv CH 129. #BETAfricaOriginal pic.twitter.com/MzsGwiOJZy — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) July 18, 2022

The second season is set to premiere on August 6 2022 at 19:30 on BET Africa.

