Dlamini and Radu exit ‘Homeground’ with a bang

Media Personality Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini has bid farewell to Mzansi Magic’s Homeground after the last episode aired on Monday night. Dlamini made the announcement that the show had come to an end last week Monday.

Taking to social media Dlamini wrote a heartfelt message to her Supersport family and Homeground family, who she has worked with for the past five years.

“It’s been such a pleasure and a show that broke all boundaries in South African entertainment. Most of the people in this pic work tirelessly behind the scenes to make us look good on air.”

She added that she would have never have successfully done this without her team and hopes they can work together in the near future.

“Thank you for the memories and for making magic on screen every week. Onwards and upwards,” she wrote.

Dlamini’s cohost Lungile Radu also took to his Instagram stories to bid farewell to the show after five years and thanked his fans for their support.

