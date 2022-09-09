Doctor Malinga breaks down on Mac G’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

Kwaito musician Doctor Goodwill Malinga broke down and wept as he relived his battle with the SA Revenue Service on popular podcast Mac G’s Podcat and Chill.

Malinga, who was the guest on the podcast, shared how SARS attached and auctioned off his assets. A few weeks ago, Malinga topped the trends after news broke that he had failed to pay his tax bill and that the taxman had attached his belongings and intended to sell them to offset the debt.

It is not clear how much the bill is, but Sunday World understands that the artist owes hundreds of thousands of rands to the taxman.

He also shared that he would never call DJ Maphorisa for help whenever he finds himself in a tight corner, saying he would rather call house music juggernaut Oskido.

“Every time I give people, they don’t come for me, I’m not used to receiving but rather giving,” he said, weeping.

Apart from the house, SARS also actioned off some of his musical instruments worth hundreds of thousands of rands. The singer’s heart-rending plight prompted Mac G to embark on a crowdfunding campaign to help him settle the tax bill.

See the full interview here:

