Double blow as ‘The Queen’ actress losses job and baby-daddy

Lightning has struck twice for The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili who plays Georgina in the fast-paced midweek Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Jili, whose character has been frozen after two years on the show, has also gone separate ways with her fiancé and baby-daddy Tshepo Tsele.

The couple’s break-up, which was kept hush-hush, was revealed by two sources close to the trouper. The mole, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said Jili dumped Tsele after complaining that he was hiding certain crucial information about his private life and business ventures.

The tipster added that Jili also complained that Tsele has misled her about his qualifications. “He was making a lot of things up, but I can’t go into details. He was misleading her about things like his qualifications and business,” said the source.

Another deep throat said what also rubbed Jili the wrong way is the behaviour of people close to her baby-daddy who hid the truth from her. “She felt more betrayed.”

To rub salt into the wound, the thespian has lost her job and has gone back home in KwaZulu-Natal. “After she lost her job on The Queen, Jili moved back home in Pietermaritzburg to regroup and cool off,” said the tipster.

Jili confirmed the break-up and that she has gone back home, but asked to be left alone when pressed for more details.

“Can I please be left alone, yes I am back home for now, why don’t you ask your sources all these questions. I am emotionally drained,” she said before hanging up.

The telenovela, which is produced by successful businesswoman Connie Ferguson, is coming to an end on January 13 2023. Mzansi Magic cancelled the show in March when The Queen was renewed for a shortened seventh and final season, with only 125 episodes instead of the usual 260-episode season order. Season seven premiered in July.

Attempts to get a comment from Tsele drew a blank as he ignored phone calls and text messages.

