‘Durban Gen’ Dr Dhlomo reflects on his abusive role

Thespian Nyaniso Dzedze, who played the role of abusive Dr Dhlomo on Durban Gen, took to social media to reflect on the character.

The e.tv telenovela aired its last episode of season two on Friday, which saw the tragic death of Dr Dhlomo, who constantly abused her wife Sne Dhlomo played by Nombulelo Mhlongo.

Reflecting on playing the role, Dzedze said towards the last stretch it became tough. “I read the scenes and I realised that this was pretty much a reflection of what my mother went through with my dad. My dad was the Dr Dhlomo of my mom’s life,” said Dzedze.

Towards the end, he said, he called his agent crying and told him that he wanted to quit. “It was so difficult for me to face that part of my hurt, part of my own story that I hadn’t really told to myself.”

