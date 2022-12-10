Eastern Cape dancer Zintle Kwaaiman opens up about bullying

Eastern Cape-born dancer and musician Zintle Kwaaiman has opened up about the bullying she experienced as a public figure.

The Uthando noXolo hitmaker said she has had her fair share of bullying and being stereotyped, as her dancing is constantly compared to her spiritual calling (ubungoma).

Kwaaiman, 27, share a recent incident where a fan came to her after performing and told her that she is dirty. “I get stereotyped everyday because of my personality and what I wear as a dancer. It mainly comes from people who do not understand that I support my family through my craft,” Kwaaiman said.

“I never reply to negative comments on social media, I block people who are unkind and I mute negativity. However, it is difficult when people come for your ancestors.

“I was bullied by a fan after I finished performing recently, because of what I was wearing. I guess it is not what she expected to see, but I have never portrayed a life that I do not live, this is my everyday life.”

Kwaaiman, who holds a qualification in tourism, said she has always known that she will be in the music industry because she started dancing from a tender age.

“To be honest, I studied tourism for my mother, but I have always known that I am not built for the 9am-5pm job. I am grateful for the support that I have received over time, it has helped me grow and move forward in the music industry.”

