‘Ellen DeGeneres talk show’ DJ dead at 40

The DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the 40-year-old’s death by suicide to PEOPLE in a statement.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she wrote.

Boss’ rise to fame came after he was a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project. He also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ in 2014, before becoming a permanent fixture and co-executive producer in 2020.

He also featured in the movie Magic Mike XXL, and shows Modern Family and Step Up All In.

He is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

