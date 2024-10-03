10 formidable contestants for Miss World SA announced

The countdown for Miss World SA has started, and the 10 contestants are just as ready to take on the world. They are Thembelihle Mnguni, Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, Ximiyeto Makhubele, Romanda Hombi, Nande Mabala, Lynique Odendaal, Jesmika Singh, Amber Marais, Neo Nkhumane and Tshiamo Setlhare.

They come from the country’s six provinces: KZN, Gauteng, North West, Cape Town, Free State and Limpopo.

All the contestants exclusively shared their journey and fears prior to the main event.

Life-changing journey for all

Nande said: “The preparations have been intense, yet deeply rewarding. It has felt like a journey of self-discovery and second chance for me. I’ve invested a lot of time in both the physical and mental aspects of the competition.

“Being part of the Top 10 means that I have stayed true to who I am.”

Ximiyeto said: “Making it to the Top 10 of Miss World South Africa 2024 has been the most significant milestone. It validates my hard work, dedication and passion for empowering women and the youth. As well as making a difference in South Africa.”

Thembelihle said that her biggest milestone has been overcoming self-doubt and embracing her authenticity. “My confidence has propelled me to pursue my passions with purpose and conviction,” she said.

“This journey has taught me invaluable lessons, expanded my network, and strengthened my resolve. Win or lose, I’m committed to utilising my platform for good. For uplifting others, and driving positive change in South Africa.”

Second time is a charm

Zoalize is a comeback finalist.

“As a comeback finalist, I would love to say it gets easier the second time around. But it was even more challenging to peak my peak,” she said.

“Taking this journey on again was one of the hardest thing I have ever done. When I felt any sort of doubt, I combated these insecurities. I did so by reminding myself of the purpose I have in my heart and always trying to be better than I was yesterday. As this is the key to succeeding in something like Miss World SA.”

Ambers said she never imagined she could be a Top 10 finalist.

“This experience has pushed me out of my comfort zone. It is helping me grow in confidence and inspired me to advocate for something I’m passionate about.”

Lynique said: “Whether or not I win, I remain steadfast in my commitment to addressing homelessness. This experience has deepened [my resolve].”

Neo said that her journey is more than a crown. “It’s about the lives I’ve touched and the purpose I continue to serve through Beyond Borders,” she said.

Jesmika said: “I feel at peace knowing I have given it my all. This has been a dream of mine since I was 6-years-old. Moreover, I have dedicated my life to improving the lives of breast cancer patients. A well as motivating our youth and maximising their potential.”

Proudest achievement so far

Romanda said: “This is my proudest achievement to date. It has shaped me as a person and leader. Miss World SA organisation is ensuring that we each become pillars of strength and inspiration in our communities. I look forward to sharing the skills I’ve learnt for the betterment of others.”

Tshiamo spoke about the preparations.

“I believe the organisation has provided us with mentors and directors to equip us with the necessary skills to put on a great show. I feel very excited as this is my first pageant on a national stage.”

Miss World SA will take place at Sun City, North West on Saturday, October 5. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in February 2025.

