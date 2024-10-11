AmaMpondo Royal house distances itself from new TV series

AmaMpondo Royal House and Amadiba Crisis Committee have distanced themselves from an upcoming drama series, Mpondoland. They claim that they were never informed about it.

Sunday World can reveal that the series, which focuses on the lives and stories of AmaMpondo, is being shot in Gauteng.

Cast members include veteran actor Tina Jaxa, Loyola Xundu, Siziphiwe Maqubela, Luzoko Nqeto, Ayanda Mankayi and Anele Mtoti, just to name a few.

The AmaMpondo Royal family and amaMpondo locals told Sunday World that they were not consulted. They further raised their concerns about the cast of the series.

Spokesperson for AmaMpondo Royal House, Mbasa Sigcau confirmed this.

“The Royal House of AmaMpondo was never contacted about this drama series, we’re not aware of it. We’re even more sceptical because they’re already shooting. And we don’t know how and where they received their information,” said Mbasa.

“We’re also concerned that, their cast is dominated by non-Mpondo speakers. Therefore we’re wondering if they will be able to speak isiMpondo properly without sounding like Xhosa-speaking people.

“We are jealous of our language and culture and we hope they don’t dilute it. I am saying this because, the Nguni cultures are very similar but not the same. As such, it is very easy to confuse them if you don’t know the distinction,” said Mbasa.

Request for isiMpondo to be 13th official language

He said this after last month during the 18th AmaMpondo Cultural Festival. T he AmaMpondo Kingdom announced it has initiated talks with government over their language. They want to have isiMpondo recognised as South Africa’s 13th official language.

Mbasa said they cannot control the producers of the show.

“We understand that they are creatives and operating in their space. And we don’t intend to interfere with their work. But a courtesy visit would have been appreciated,” he said.

AmaMpondo activist and founder of Amadiba Crisis Committee, Nonhle Mbuthuma, also claimed no knowledge of this drama series.

“It’s the first time I hear about it. And I’m already worried because there was little or no consultation with the locals, otherwise I’d have known. I’m interested in knowing the researchers and the writers of this drama series. And I’m not doubting their work. But we’ve always been portrayed as uncultured and illiterate people.

“We certainly do not want that to happen again,” she said.

Questions via text messages were sent to Nthabiseng Thomas, the director of Mpondoland but she failed to respond.

