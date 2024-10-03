Artists divided over Gayton McKenzie’s 100 days in office

Artists are divided over Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton Mckenzie’s 100 days in office.

McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance and the most vocal and visible minister, was appointed to the position in July.

Within days of his appointment, he publicised the list of artists who benefitted from the government and made a series of promises. Many of which are yet to be seen.

On Sunday, he completed 100 days in office, and the creatives have shared their views.

Actor Jack Devnarain said that Mckenzie has demonstrated openness in listening to the grievances from the South African Guild of Actors.

He takes his mandate seriously

“He made time and ensured that his team followed up diligently on the administration,” according to Devnarain.

“We are pleased that the minister delivered on his promise for an industry bosberaad in August, and it was clear that he takes his mandate seriously.”

But he was concerned about McKenzie’s lack of support for the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill.

“The minister’s utterances about the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill are deeply concerning.

“He seems to think these bills can be sent back for redrafting. It’s a matter of concern that the minister seems unaware of the fact that there is no constitutional or administrative provision for a bill to be ‘sent back’ once it has the approval of the National Assembly.”

He continued: “The minister also seems unaware that he can’t argue in support of actor royalties if he doesn’t fully support the bills.

“In addition, this leaves him in an untenable predicament with people who are blind and visually impaired.

“BlindSA won a constitutional court judgment that puts parliament and the president on terms to remedy the provisions of the existing Copyright Act that are deemed to violate the constitutional rights of blind people.”

Minister acted out of excitement

Eugene Mthethwa, a kwaito artist and EFF MP, said: “He made a lot of noise, and he’s been very excited. He started off by making [public] a list of artists who benefitted from government.

“Many of those beneficiaries unduly receive the money; in fact, they’re not even in the arts fraternity.

“I asked him questions based on the lists; I wanted to know what criteria was used to give money to artists. I never received answers.”

Mthethwa continued: “Now it’s clear that his actions were out of excitement and exposing people. In the process, he humiliated members of the sector without any good intentions.

“I expected him to go and investigate what went wrong during the PESP and relief funding periods. I was hoping to see heads rolling, but nothing has happened.”

Music producer Chicco Twala said he likes McKenzie’s energy but added that the minister has not delivered so far.

Others say he has not delivered

“He’s been preaching messages of peace and reconciliation, which is good, but he hasn’t delivered. I personally haven’t seen any contribution from him,” Twala said.

“The industry is facing a lot of problems, and I hope he will learn. I’d like him to get into collecting societies such as Sampra, Samro, Cappaso and others. He needs to understand how these institutions work and how they distribute money to artists.”

Reachable, positive

The People’s poet, Mzwakhe Mbuli, remarked: “He is what we want as the industry. Unlike the previous ministers, he is reachable and positive.

“Within a short space of time, I’ve seen him doing what he’s supposed to do. He speaks our language, and you can see that he’s committed to his work.

“He’s listening and interacting with the industry; he is intentional about the industry. It’s the first time that we interact with the minister; we only saw them at the funerals.”

In his recent X post, McKenzie said: “I will silence them next week when I show them exactly what I have been doing since being appointed.”

