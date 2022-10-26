‘Bad boy’ Siyabonga Thwala joins ‘The River’

Renowned thespian Siyabonga Thwala will take on his age old “bad boy” role as the latest addition to The River.

This comes after the show announced last week the departure of Lawrence Maleka, Hlomla Dandala and Tango Ncetezo from the weekday drama show on 1Magic.

The former eHostela actor will play go-getter Bangizwe Zwane. He is said to be friends with Lindiwe Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu, since childhood and he is as ruthless as she is, only more patient. As other men who have come into her life, Zwane also tries reaching into Dikana’s heart.

“On set, you must always be prepared. You must always position yourself to do something great. There are no boring or unimportant characters. All characters have a place in the story, even if they are not the leads,” said Thwala.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author