Bridget Mangwandi wins ‘MasterChef South Africa’ season five

Bridget Mangwandi has made history after she won season five of MasterChef South Africa. Mangwandi, who is 20 years old, has become the youngest winner in the franchise’s history. She is also Mzansi’s first black female MasterChef.

Cooking up a storm

With her near-perfect dishes in the ultimate head-to-head round, Bridget beat another outstanding young chef, Nabila Shamshum (23), a school secretary from Johannesburg, after Durban-born Chanel Brink (34), was named the second runner-up.

Mangwandi soared to the top when receiving moral support from her biggest fan, her mother. Her mom and Nabila’s parents joined the season’s previously ousted contestants on the MasterChef South Africa gantry to witness the season’s cook-off.

For the young chef, winning the competition symbolises possibility, resilience, inspiration and excellence.

“This win is a victory not only for me but for every young black girl who dreams of extraordinary feats. I hope this inspires the next generation to believe the world is their oyster, as I always tell myself.”

The new star-studded six-part spin-off Celebrity MasterChef starts on S3 on Saturday, 30 November, at 08:30pm.

The Celebrity MasterChef champion will share the R1 million prize pot with a charity of their choice. Furthermore, the 12 high-flyers will be divided into groups of three to put their hearts on their plates in the series’ first four episodes.

Among the 12 celebrated stars who will prepare scrumptious meals and memorable moments are celebrities well-known for their passion for cooking. They include singer-songwriter Holly Rey, Afrikaans actor Armand Aucamp, popular Expresso presenter Graeme Richards, pharmacist-turned-social media sensation Sinoyolo Sifo, and legendary television personality Prim Reddy.

There might also be some surprise foodies, including Miss SA runner-up and Miss Supranational South Africa 2023 Ayanda Thabethe, style icon Seth Shezi, Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane, actor Bohang Moeko, rock musician and poet Danie du Toit, fashion trendsetter Mzukisi Mbane and radio and television star Dineo Ranaka.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content