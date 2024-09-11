Buckle up for twists and turns in ‘Sibongile and The Dlaminis’

The second season of Mzansi Wethu’s telenovela Sibongile and The Dlaminis has come with many twists and turns.

It was announced that Nsikelelo Mthiyane would take over as the lead actress from Luyanda Zwane towards the end of season one.

Veteran actress Baby Cele is one of the new cast members who joined the telenovela for the second season.

She joined the telenovela as Samkelisiwe, who is Bab’Ntombela’s sister, and it looks like she is set to shake things up for her former friends Deliwe and Phetheni.

The trio met as young women and connected over shared experiences of being scammed.

Past friendship tested

But she got the short end of the stick in this friendship, which sets her on a path for revenge. She returns to Ixopo and turns some people’s lives upside down.

The show is also about to get juicier as Muzi Mthabela will play the character of Mxolisi Xaba, a widower looking for love.

Nomfundo (Xoli Zondi) is stuck in a love limbo with her married baby-daddy, Njengaye Dlamini, played by Siyabonga Shibe.

She is itching to take things a notch up, but he is hesitant, and Xaba has his eyes set on Nomfundo.

Seasoned actress joins the show

Xaba is not afraid to do whatever it takes to get what he wants and he is about to face off with Njengaye.

Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones will also be joining the show as Phetheni’s mother, Nengelosi Nolwazi Shange.

Their fractured relationship has Nengelosi determined to remind Phetheni of her past, opening old wounds.

And she is plotting her comeback by sliding back into her life with ulterior motives.

