Business partner dumps maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose

Maskandi Artist Khuzani Mpungose has been dumped by his partner, Sibongiseni “Mageza” Mbambo of MGSM Solutions.

Mbambo did not state the reasons for dropping Khuzani, except that he was ending their relationship with immediate effect.

In a letter dated January 6, Mbambo wrote: “On behalf of MGSM Solutions (Pty) Ltd, I wish to formally notify you of our decision to withdraw from the partnership for the Gcwalisa Spring Picnic — All White event, with immediate effect.

Rewarding and enriching experience

“Over the past three years, our collaboration on this project has been a rewarding and enriching experience. We have gained invaluable insights into the maskandi genre. And we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and celebration through this initiative.

“While we will no longer be part of this project, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Indlamlenze Development Foundation for your support and partnership throughout this journey.

“We wish you continued success in organising this event and in advancing the maskandi genre further. Thank you once again. And we hope to remain supportive of your broader efforts in the future,” the letter continued.

Only the face of the event

Khuzani’s company, Indlamlenze Development Foundation and MGSM staged the Gcwalisa Spring Picnic, in all white. However, it has always been rumoured that Khuzani was just the face of the event. He was not the real founder or owner of Gcwalisa Spring Picnic — All White.

Inside sources said Khuzani was brought into the partnership as a marketing ploy.

“The rumour is true, Khuzani was just the face of Gcwalisa Spring Picnic. He was brought in to attract the masses, which he did.

“I even doubt that Gcwalisa Spring Picnic will come back next year. Otherwise, Khuzani will have to work five times harder,” said the source.

Several artists and service providers also told Sunday World that they received their payments from Mageza.

“As a service provider I can confirm that all my quotations were always paid on time. They were paid by Mageza and not by Khuzani’s company,” said a service provider, who asked to remain anonymous.

The show would go on

In his public statement, Khuzani assured his followers that the show would go on.

“The Foundation remains committed to hosting the Gcwalisa Spring Picnic — All White event and advancing the Maskandi genre. We are exploring new opportunities and partnerships to ensure the continued success and growth of this initiative,” said Khuzani.

Sunday World approached Khuzani and Mageza for more clarity. But they were unavailable on their phones. Text messages were sent but they were not responded to.

