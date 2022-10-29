Dahmer, one of many of the world’s worst serial killers

Jeffrey Dahmer has been highlighted on a Netflix documentary Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as one of the cruelest serial killers in history.

The film, based on true events, was released last month and has continued to cause a stir on the internet as the world learns of the Malwaukee Cannibal. The Americal serial killer had murdered 17 people since 1978 until his arrest in 1991 after his survivor reported him to the police.

Dahmer targeted young men of colour who he would usually lure into his home and kill them before having sex with their bodies. If he “liked” the person enough he would try to preserve their body parts, including the head and genitals, and eat the heart and some body part that he would keep in the fridge until he was ready to eat.

Upon his arrest he confessed his evildoings to the police stating that he was planning a private alter with the body parts and the skeletons.

He was convicted of only 16 murders, spared for one he did not remember killing. Later, he was killed by fellow inmate in prison.

With his story on for the world to see, he was not just a serial killer but also a serial rapist.

But there have been others just as ruthless as Dahmer.

Harold Frederick Shipman

This was the evil doctor from Nottingham in England with at least 250 deaths on his hand. It is said he would target old patients who he treated, in most cases they would not make it back home under his care. According to reports, his reasons for this spree of killings were never known but largely thought to have been practicing euthanasia to reduce the old-age population or avenge his mother’s death.

Fred Shipman, as he was widely known, was charged with 15 murders by the Preston Crown Court in 1999. The murders, which he committed using diamorphine injections on these women, all occurred between 1995 and 1998. He died of suicide while serving his life imprisonment with whole life order in 2004.

Ted Bundy

He murdered, mutilated and murdered 30 women – but this is not assumed to be the total number and is believed to have committed more murders in different American states in his time. He escaped jail twice in 1975 from the window of courthouse library and again in 1977 from his cell while awaiting trial. He was caught again and confessed to 36 murders and executed in 1989.

Andrei Romanovich Chikatilo

Known as the Rostov Ripper, the Russian serial killer was sentenced to death in 1952 after he was found guilty of 52 murders. However, the Supreme Court of Russia ruled that nine of the murders he was convicted for did not have enough evidence pointing at him, this was in 1993.

He was a well-educated man but according to a psychological profile,

his failure to hold an erection had pushed him to his evil doings. He lost his teaching jobs due to molestation complaints; his first murder was in 1978 where he killed a 9-year-old girl, ejaculating as he killed her.

The psychological report stated that he found pleasure in seeing his victims in misery and pain.

He was again brought to trial in 1992 facing 53-counts of murder. He was executed in 1994 and buried in an unmarked grave.

