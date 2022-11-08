Expect Jessica Nkosi to switch it up in her new role on ‘Lavish’

Actress Jessica Nkosi is making a comeback to the small screen in Lavish, a new fictional drama set in Kyalami.

The Mzansi magic drama follows the lives of three wealthy women in their 30s, who navigate death, divorce, and disaster.

Nkosi, who recently exited the popular telenovela The Queen, where she portrayed the role of a villain, describes her new character Zozi as a flamboyant woman who always wants her presence felt.

“In all honesty, she’s not only a fabulous fashionista, but also rich and knows how to own it, everything with her is over the top and extravagant,” she revealed in an interview with Sunday World.

Nkosi said Zozi does not know how to juggle fame and family, she fakes it. “She has so many staff members that help with everything while she just gets to be her best self and live her best life.”

The actress, who got her big break on Isibaya, said playing Zozi is refreshing.

“Lavish is a domestic suspense at its very best. It takes seemingly ordinary people and puts them in an extraordinary situation, pushing them to their limits and then lets the chaos unfold in front of our eyes as they throw big money at their problems, hoping that they go away.”

The viewers should expect to see her character switch it up.

“One minute you think she’s one way, but desperation makes her behave in another, you can never be sure of what she will do,” she shared.

