‘Hey Neighbour’ cultural festival makes a return in 2025

Produced by Africans, catering to both a local and international audience, the Hey Neighbour festival is set to take place in August 2025 at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

This celebration of African creativity and global connection will continue to expand its reach to audiences far and wide. To audiences both across the diaspora as well as internationally.

With a unique focus on inclusivity and community, the festival aims to create a space where people from all walks of life regardless of background or nationality, can come together and celebrate their shared love for music and culture.

Unity through diversity

At its core, Hey Neighbour is a celebration of unity through diversity. The fest brings together a dynamic mix of local and international artists from a range of genres. It provides a platform for both rising stars and established headliners to showcase their talent.

Whether it’s music, fashion, or cultural expression, Hey Neighbour is committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists who use their craft to make a positive impact in the world. The first wave of artists will be announced in early 2025.

The festival’s emphasis on cultural exchange, acceptance, and shared experiences ensures that everyone who attends feels welcomed, celebrated, and part of something much bigger than themselves.

Lasting connections that transcend borders and cultures

“After the incredible response to our inaugural festival in 2023, we are beyond excited to bring Hey Neighbour back in 2025. This festival is about creating lasting connections that transcend borders and cultures through music,” said festival director Warren le Grange.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class experience with exceptional production. One with diverse line-ups and activities that will not only entertain but also inspire. Our vision is to create a festival that builds friendships. One that ignites creativity, and leaves a lasting impact on the global entertainment landscape.”

