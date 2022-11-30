Hip-hop awards makes comeback after two-year forced break

The South African Hip Hop Awards returns with a new theme, hip hop kult-ure, at the Lyrical Theatre in Johannesburg on December 6.

The event has been taking place virtually for two years due to the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 pandemic. The 11th edition of the awards is backed by SABC1, Stylin’ Dredz and Hennessy, who will be sponsoring the Video of the Year, Best Freshman and Honorary Award, respectively.

This year’s event promises to be more entertaining, informative and engaging for the hip-hop masses in attendance and those who will tune into the live broadcast that will be aired on December 17 on SABC1.

There were more than 2 000 submissions across 24 categories, a reflection of artists who defined the local music genre from September 14 2021 to September 15 2022.

Blxckie is leading the nominations. The nominees for the Honorary Award are Wandi Nzimande and Sechaba Mogale of Loxion Kulca, while Khuli Chana has been nominated for the Ubuntu Activism Award following his immense charity work through his Khuli Chana Foundation.

The voting process for all the nominees opened on Friday and will close on Sunday. Online and SMS voting also closes on Sunday.

There are eight categories open to the public for voting – Song of the Year, Best Collabo, Best Video, Best Male, Best Female, Best Radio Show, Best Remix and Best International Act.

Osmic Menoe, director at Ritual Media Group, said: “This is the first year after two-and-a-half years that we will be going back to a venue. We’ve just come out of Back to The City, which we also hadn’t done for two years. First, I’d like to thank those who continue to support our cause.

“For those who keep on believing in us, our partners, sponsors and most importantly the ticket holders who feel this thing. We’re on our 11th year, which still shocks me, because it’s been quite a journey from 2012.

“We had a lot of big plans for 2020 that obviously did not happen. And I’m sure that some of those plans will start taking shape going into next year. This year the point is we needed to go back to a venue, as the show boasts several appearances, live performances and tributes by today’s leading musicians within the hip-hop culture.”

