Icebolethu Funerals bags socialite of year gong at Feathers Awards

Following the 16th edition of the Feather Awards, which took place on Thursday, there have been mixed emotions after funeral parlour Icebolethu Group walked away with the socialite of the year gong.

This comes after Icebolethu in September was accused of double standards and poor service. Icebolethu Funerals, which describes itself as a “lifestyle brand that provides services, solutions, and benefits that their clients enjoy for a full life cycle”, has some unhappy clients.

Client complained that only celebrities get dignified funerals

Their funeral service clients complained that only celebrities get the best service.

An unhappy client, Wandiswa Mkhize, exposed the company in a lengthy social media post. She complained that Icebolethu Funeral Services failed to give her grandfather, 87, a dignified funeral.

Mkhize told Sunday World at the time that she had bought a funeral cover from Icebolethu Funerals.

This year’s Feather Awards took a step forward by not only celebrating the resilience and creativity of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

It is also extending its embrace to include disabled people. They also include minority groups that have traditionally been marginalised within mainstream conversations.

With a focus on inclusivity, the Feather Awards recognised and honoured individuals, organisations, and projects that have made significant contributions to promoting equality and social justice for all. Regardless of ability, gender, or background.

Star-studded host lineup

The evening was hosted by Dineo Langa, Khaya Dladla, and Andiswa P Gebashe. They did this alongside Pink Carpet hosts Ayanda Makuzeni and Tumi Powerhouse.

Best Rainbow Parenting went to all the nominees: Sape Maodi & Valvi Swartz, Orapeleng Modutle and Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng).

Felipe Mazibuko was honoured with the Simon Nkoli award. It honours an individual whose work has made an exceptional impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.

The African Feather Award of the Year went to HIV and social justice activist and acclaimed film director Zackie Achmat.

Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said this year they are proud to celebrate borderless existence.

“The LGBTQIA+ community is stronger when we acknowledge and amplify the stories of every individual. Especially those whose voices have been under-represented. Our commitment is to push boundaries and create spaces [for] everyone, regardless of ability or background.

Honouring those who made a tangible difference

“By honouring our nominees, we honour the strength, resilience, and courage of all those who have made a tangible difference in shaping a more inclusive society,” said Kotlolo.

Feather Awards XVI winners are:

Best Styled Individual – Lunathi Mampofu

Hunk of the Year – Akani Simbine

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year – Nthati Moshesh

Sports Personality of the Year – Kgothatso Monjane

Role model of the Year – Kgothatso Montjane

Cutest Couple – Blue and Brown Mbombo

Hot Chick of the Year – Lunathi Mampofu

Media Award of the Year – Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)

Fag hag of the Year – Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year – Thebe Magugu

Musician – Zoe Modiga

Socialite – Icebolethu Funerals

Drama Queen – Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang

Social Media Personality of the Year – Hope Ramafalo

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector – Momentum Group

The Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector – Higher Health

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement – Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

Also Read: Popular funeral services firm Icebolethu slammed for poor service

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content