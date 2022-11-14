‘Idols SA’ winner Thapelo Molomo not letting go of his police job

Thapelo Molomo, the newly crowned Idols South Africa Season 18 winner, will not quit his day job with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Molomo, who emerged victorious on Sunday in front of a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena, is a police service psychologist. He dropped to his knees and prayed on stage after his name was called out.

Speaking to the media on Sunday night, he thanked God and his fans for the victory. “I’m a very prayerful somebody, it is God first in everything that I do,” said Molomo.

“My relationship with God has sustained me through it all. The SAPS has also been there for me, they are like family [to me] and I am not going anywhere.”

He said he will continue to do his job at the SAPS and pursue his music career, because he is passionate about both.

The 29-year-old walked away with an impressive prize haul that includes over R1-million. The cash prize is made up of R350 000 in Standard Bank MyMo account, R300 000 from Spotify, and R350 000 from Mzansi Magic.

He also won access to a Standard Bank wealth manager, a brand-new Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher from Truworths and his live show outfits valued at R100 000, R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Runner-up contestant Nozi also won a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee, R50 000 in Standard Bank MyMo account, a fashion voucher from Truworths and her live show outfits to the tune of R50 000, and R30 000 from Spotify.

“This has been another spectacular edition of Idols South Africa. Eighteen seasons is quite a feat, and we’re proud of how well this rendition was received,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We would like to congratulate Thapelo and wish him well on his post-Idols SA journey.”

