Ihhashi Elimhlophe and family bag new reality show ‘Ofuze’

Renowned Maskandi artist Bheki Ngcobo affectionally known as Ihhashi Elimhlophe and his family have bagged a brand-new reality show – Ofuze.

Ihhashi Elimhlophe and his wife Linah Ngcobo are both in the entertainment industry and have paved a way for their children who also followed their path in the entertainment industry.

But Ofuze, although it is about a tight-knit family navigating their own unique challenges of life under the spotlight, will show that all that glitters is not gold. The series demonstrates how the younger generation attempt to break free of the rules and restrictions set out to them by their parents.

Nathi Ngcobo is the opinionated first-born son, who is a father of four. He is keen to carve out his own path outside of the family business.

The first-born daughter is actress and TV host Ntombee Mzolo, her role in the family is that of a mediator. A mother and wife, she has been battling her own demons since the loss of two of her children.

Third-born Jabu is a father who has his own commitment issues much to the horror of his traditional parents. He wants to move out of home but refuses to get married, which is the condition placed on all Ngcobo children if they want to have their own space.

The last born, Vusiwe has a secret she’s been keeping from almost everyone in the family.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “It’s great to have a new family join the Mzansi Magic kin in the new year. We have enjoyed success with reality shows that feature other prominent local families, from Uthando Nes’thembu to The Ranakas. We are excited to bring our Mzansi Magic viewers closer to Ngcobo family through this story. We are confident that some of the storylines explored will resonate with many who will be watching.”

Ofuze will premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Thursday 19 January 2023 at 8pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author